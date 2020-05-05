Advertisement
Home Hollywood News

Margot Robbie set for banjo lessons

I went out to buy myself a banjo! I''m learning French right now, too, and I was like: ''Now''s the time'', because I''ve always wanted to play the banjo," Robbie said.

By Glamsham Editorial
Margot Robbie set for banjo lessons 1
Advertisement

Actress Margot Robbie is set to get banjo lessons from English-American singer Marcus Mumford.

The “Suicide Squad” actress thought of learning the musical instrument while self-isolating at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a conversation with actress Carey Mulligan in an interview with Australia”s Vogue magazine, Mulligan said her husband Mumford will be glad to teach Margot Robbie, reports femalefirst.co.uk

Advertisement

I went out to buy myself a banjo! I”m learning French right now, too, and I was like: ”Now”s the time”, because I”ve always wanted to play the banjo,” Robbie said.

To which, Mulligan replied: “I know someone who could give you lessons on FaceTime. He is really, really bored, he would 100 per cent give you lessons. I”ll hook you up.”

Advertisement

Robbie was delighted with the offer.

She said: “Really? I would actually really love that. I think everyone is going to come out of this with a whole new perspective of life and a whole array of very bizarre hobbies.”

Advertisement

While Margot Robbie is learning banjo, Mulligan is learning to knit.

She said: “I was prepping a job and we were going to start shooting in a couple of weeks. I feel like we”re all going through shock and trying to readjust (in lockdown). I just ordered a knitting set from Amazon so I could learn to knit. I went: ”This is the time”.” [Ians]

Advertisement
Previous articlePriyanshu Painyuli joins the cast of Mirzapur 2?
Next articleWorld Hand Hygiene Day 2020: Amrita Rao and Hema Malini come together for hand hygiene

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Why Jennifer Lopez felt dissapointed after 2020 Oscars snub?

Glamsham Editorial -
Jennifer Lopez who earned nominations at the Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild Awards and Indie Spirit Awards for her role as Ramona in 'Hustlers' opens up on her snub at this year's Oscars during a discussion with Oprah Winfrey
Read more
News

Heres why Jennifer Lopez failed to get an Oscar nomination?

Glamsham Editorial -
Actress Jennifer Lopez says she was sad when she failed to get an Oscar nomination for her movie "Hustlers". The actress opened up on her snub at this year's Oscars during a discussion with Oprah Winfrey
Read more
News

Margot Robbie to collaborate with Christian Bale

Glamsham Editorial -
Actress Margot Robbie will soon be seen alongside actor Christian Bale in David O. Russells next film. Russell will direct the film from his own script. Plot details are being kept under wraps
Read more
Advertisement

UPDATES

Chris Brown and Young Thug – Big Slimes Song Lyrics

Lyrics Glamsham Editorial -
Check out the song lyrics of Chris Brown and Young Thung - Big Slimes Song
Read more

A R Rahman pays his last respects to Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan

News Glamsham Editorial -
Oscar and Grammy-winning Indian composer AR Rahman says it is unfortunate that he could not pay his last respects to iconic stars Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor.
Read more

World Hand Hygiene Day 2020: Amrita Rao and Hema Malini come together for hand hygiene

News Glamsham Editorial -
Amrita Rao and Hema Malini Ji have come together for The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India
Read more

Margot Robbie set for banjo lessons

News Glamsham Editorial -
Actress Margot Robbie is set to get banjo lessons from English-American singer Marcus Mumford.
Read more

Priyanshu Painyuli joins the cast of Mirzapur 2?

News Glamsham Editorial -
Soaring with each venture, Priyanshu Painyuli is having a terrific April. The actor has lapped up immense praises for his act as the Bangladeshi drug
Read more
Advertisement
Advertisement
Glamsham.com - © 2020