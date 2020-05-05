Margot Robbie set for banjo lessons

Advertisement

Actress Margot Robbie is set to get banjo lessons from English-American singer Marcus Mumford.

The “Suicide Squad” actress thought of learning the musical instrument while self-isolating at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

During a conversation with actress Carey Mulligan in an interview with Australia”s Vogue magazine, Mulligan said her husband Mumford will be glad to teach Margot Robbie, reports femalefirst.co.uk

Advertisement

I went out to buy myself a banjo! I”m learning French right now, too, and I was like: ”Now”s the time”, because I”ve always wanted to play the banjo,” Robbie said.

To which, Mulligan replied: “I know someone who could give you lessons on FaceTime. He is really, really bored, he would 100 per cent give you lessons. I”ll hook you up.”

Advertisement

Robbie was delighted with the offer.

She said: “Really? I would actually really love that. I think everyone is going to come out of this with a whole new perspective of life and a whole array of very bizarre hobbies.”

Advertisement

While Margot Robbie is learning banjo, Mulligan is learning to knit.

She said: “I was prepping a job and we were going to start shooting in a couple of weeks. I feel like we”re all going through shock and trying to readjust (in lockdown). I just ordered a knitting set from Amazon so I could learn to knit. I went: ”This is the time”.” [Ians]