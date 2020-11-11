Mariah Carey’s daughter models Beyonce’s new ‘Adidas x Ivy Park’ collection

Advtg.

Mariah Carey and her daughter, Monroe Cannon, are all praises for Beyonce Knowles.

Taking to Instagram, the 50-year-old singer shared an adorable video of her daughter Monroe modeling Beyonce’s latest Adidas x Ivy Park collection.

“Thank you @beyonce, we love you!… xoxo Roe Roe Diva,” she captioned the video.

In the clip, the singer’s 9-year-old daughter showed off her modeling skills as she sported several colorful pieces from Beyonce’s line, including a light blue and neon green trench coat, a pair of bright green Adidas sneakers, and a red hooded sweatshirt.

The video begins with Monroe lounging in black robe, while reading her mother’s memoir ‘The Meaning of Mariah Carey’ and pointing out a photo in the book of herself and President Barack Obama. “President Obama making Monroe laugh … that’s when I was a baby,” she says to the camera while reading excerpts from the book.

“Thank you Beyonce, we love the ensembles!” Monroe sweetly adds at then end of the video.

Mariah Carey was one of the few lucky celebrities who recieved Beyonce’s new line, which reportedly dropped in late October.

Other stars who were gifted the exclusive Adidas x Ivy Park collection include Kerry Washington, Kehlani, Marsai Martin, and Chloe x Halle. The collection includes tops, sneakers, bottoms accessories, and face masks.

Mariah Carey shares Monroe and her twin brother Moroccan with her ex-husband Nick Cannon.