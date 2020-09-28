Home Hollywood News

Mariah Carey reveals she recorded a secret rock album in the ’90s

Mariah Carey has revealed that she secretly made an alternative rock album in the 1990s.

By Omkar Padte
The 50-year-old singer is preparing to release her first-ever memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey on Tuesday (29th September).

The R&B singer reportedly promised that the book will be a revealing, no-holds-barred account of some of the most important chapters in her life, and it appears she wasn’t lying.

Mariah Carey tweeted an excerpt from her new book, sharing that she actually “did an alternative album” while she was working on her 1995 album Daydream.

“Fun fact: I did an alternative album while I was making Daydream,” she tweeted. “Just for laughs, but it got me through some dark days.”

In the excerpt, Mariah Carey reveals that, in 1995, she co-wrote, produced, and performed on “an alternative album” ‘Someone’s Ugly Daughter’ by the band Chick, while simultaneously working on her 90s classic Daydream.

“I’d bring my little alt-rock song to the band and hum a silly guitar riff,” she shared.

“They would pick it up and we would record it immediately. It was irreverent, raw, and urgent, and the band got into it. I actually started to love some of the songs.”

“I would fully commit to my character,” she continued.

“I was playing with the style of the breezy-grunge, punk-light white female singers who were popular at the time.”

“You know the ones who seemed to be so carefree with their feelings and their image. They could be angry, angsty, and messy, with old shoes, wrinkled slips, and unruly eyebrows, while every move I made was so calculated and manicured.”

Mariah Carey further added: “I wanted to break free, let loose, and express my misery — but I also wanted to laugh. I totally looked forward to doing my alter-ego band sessions after Daydream each night.”

Though, Someone’s Ugly Daughter was released on Sony’s offshoot Epic Records, the album was not a success, reports The Guardian.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey’s solo album Daydream, went on to become one of her biggest successes, selling over 20m copies worldwide. The album featured hits such as Fantasy and Always Be My Baby.

