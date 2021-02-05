ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Marilyn Manson had a ‘Rape Room’, claims Phoebe Bridgers

Singer Phoebe Bridgers on Friday claimed that rock musician Marilyn Manson had what she describes as a rape room in his house.

By Glamsham Editorial
Marilyn Manson had a 'Rape Room', claims Phoebe Bridgers
Marilyn Manson picture credit instagram
ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Phoebe Bridgers on Friday claimed that rock musician Marilyn Manson had what she describes as a rape room in his house.

“I went to Marilyn Manson’s house when I was a teenager with some friends. I was a big fan. He referred to a room in his house as the ‘r*pe room’, I thought it was just his horrible frat boy sense of humor. I stopped being a fan. I stand with everyone who came forward,” Bridgers tweeted.

She also lashed out at the music label and management that have now distanced themselves from Manson.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The label knew, management knew, the band knew. Distancing themselves now, pretending to be shocked and horrified is f***ing pathetic,” Bridgers further tweeted.

Her claim comes in the wake of multiple sexual harassment allegations cropping up against Manson, including one by his ex-fiance Evan Rachel Wood who said that the rock musician had groomed and abused her.  –ians/ym/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVijay Deverakonda praises ‘Ninnila Ninnila’ trailer
Next article'Sanam Teri Kasam' turns 5: Directors recall casting Pak star Mawra Hocane as Telugu Brahmin
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Brian Warner has rubbished actor Evan Rachel Wood’s abuse allegations

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Marilyn Manson has rubbished abuse allegations made by his former fiancee, actor Evan Rachel Wood
Read more
News

Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of ‘horrifically abusing’ her for years

Omkar Padte - 0
Evan Rachel Wood is getting candid on her relationship with Marilyn Manson, whom she has accused of abusing her for years.
Read more
News

Phoebe Bridgers ‘Punisher’ for a cause

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Phoebe Bridgers to drop her new album 'Punisher' on June 19th 2020 before the scheduled date in order to encourage donations for racial justice.
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021