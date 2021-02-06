ADVERTISEMENT
Marilyn Manson hurled anti-semitic abuse: Evan Rachel Wood

Even Rachel Woods has come up with fresh allegations against musician and ex-boyfriend Marilyn Manson.

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress Even Rachel Woods has come up with fresh allegations against musician and ex-boyfriend Marilyn Manson. She claims he had used anti-semitic language.

In an Instagram Stories post, Woods says Mansion would call her “Jew” in a derogatory manner, knowing well that her mother is Jewish and she was raised within the religion.

“He would draw swastikas over my bedside table when he was mad at me,” she wrote, and continued: “Because (my mom) converted and wasn’t of Jewish decent he would say things like, ‘thats better’ because I wasn’t ‘blood jewish.”

She also accused Manson of using racial slurs. “I heard the ‘n’ word over and over,” Wood said. “Everyone around him was expected to laugh and join in. If you did not or (god forbid) called him out, you were singled out and abused more. I have never been more scared in my life.”

The two went official with their relationship in 2007 and got engaged in 2010 before calling it off.  –ians/ym/vnc

