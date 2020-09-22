Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart’s ultimate face-off in new Uber Eats ad

Advtg.

In one of the most random pairings, Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart have brought the Star Wars and Star Trek fandoms together in a new ad.

Fans of the two popular franchises have often debated for decades over which is the superior space story, and now Mark Hamill and Patrick Stewart have joined forces for Uber Eats in a new ad.

The Hollywood icons appear in the new ads for Uber Eats, in which they meet in an empty warehouse, where they face off and engage in a debate over the pronunciation of ‘tomato.’

Advtg.

The ‘Star Wars’ actor holds a baseball bat while Stewart wields a cricket bat.

Making reference to cinema history, Patrick Stewart engages in a heated argument as he warns Hamill “daddy’s not here to save you”, to which Mark Hamill replies “Oh I am my daddy.”

Mark Hamill, who is known best for his role as Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker, shared the ads teaser on his Twitter account, captioning it: “So @SirPatStew and I finally did it. Our @UberEats #ad is out tomorrow. Here’s something while you wait.”

Advtg.

Stewart too shared the 45-second clip on Twitter, writing: “Honoured to have battled it out with @hamillhimself to settle one of the greatest debate of all time: what’s for dinner?”

Honoured to have battled it out with @hamillhimself to settle one of the greatest debate of all time: what’s for dinner? #ad @ubereats pic.twitter.com/a1f71QYpsb — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) September 21, 2020

Hamill starred as Luke Skywalker in the original Star Wars trilogy, and reprised his role for Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015).

He is also gearing up for a couple of high-profile animated series, voicing Skeletor in Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe series for Netflix, along with Amazon’s animated adaptation of the Invincible comic, written by Robert Kirkman.

Advtg.

Meanwhile, Stewart played Captain Jean-Luc Picard in Star Trek: The Next Generation, which aired from 1987-1994. He recently reprised the role for the new series Star Trek: Picard, which is gearing up for season 2.