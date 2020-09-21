Home Hollywood News

Mark Ruffalo bags second Emmy Award, urges fans to vote for 'compassion and kindness'

Mark Ruffalo has won an Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for HBO miniseries 'I Know This Much Is True.'

By Omkar Padte
Mark Ruffalo bags second Emmy Award, urges fans to vote for'compassion and kindness'
Mark Ruffalo bags second Emmy Award, urges fans to vote for 'compassion and kindness' (Pic Courtesy: Parade)

Mark Ruffalo has won an Emmy Award for playing two characters.

The 52-year-old actor picked up his second Emmy award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie, recognized for his dual roles in HBO miniseries ‘I Know This Much Is True.’

It’s the first acting Emmy Award for Ruffalo, who plays the Incredible Hulk in Marvel’s ‘Avengers’ films.

Mark Ruffalo bested the substantial competition, including Hugh Jackman (Bad Education), Paul Mescal (Normal People), Jeremy Pope (Hollywood), and Jeremy Irons (Watchmen) for the outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie trophy.

An emotional Ruffalo accepted the trophy as he sat on a couch at his home in New York. The actor used his acceptance speech to encourage fans to vote in November.

“Our story is about family. It’s about a man who’s fighting for his brother, who’s living with mental illness. It’s a story that’s common throughout so much of the United States and the world today, and it asks a big question: How are we going to deal, and honor, and take care of each other, and our most vulnerable people? We do that with love and compassion, and we do that by fighting for them, and that’s what we have to do today,” Mark Ruffalo said.

He continued: “We have to come together with love for each other, and if you have privilege, you have to fight for those who are less fortunate and more vulnerable.”

“That’s what’s great about America, our diversity, and the one thing I’ve learned in my family is that we are stronger together, when we love each other and we respect each other’s diversity.”

“We have a big, important moment ahead of us. Are we going to be a country of division and hatred, a country only for a certain kind of people, or are we going to be one of love and strength, fighting so all of us have the American dream?” he added.

“That’s what we’re facing right now, so go out and vote for compassion and kindness.”

Based on the 1998 novel of the same name by Wally Lamb, ‘I Know This Much Is True’ centers on identical twin brothers Dominick and Thomas Birdsey (both portrayed by Mark Ruffalo).

Mark Ruffalo has previously won the best TV movie Emmy for co-executive producing the HBO series ‘The Normal Heart’ in 2014.

