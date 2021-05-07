How Mark Wahlberg is gaining weight for ‘Stu’?

Adv.

Actor Mark Wahlberg’s current food intake is over 7,000 calories daily, to gain weight for his role in the upcoming film “Stu”. According to his personal chef Lawrence Duran, the 49-year-old star is making a big commitment to his weight gain.

“So, morning usually starts about 3 a.m. and his first breakfast is four eggs – that’s the pre-breakfast. Then, he does his workout and then after the workout, which is usually around 5 to 6 o’clock in the morning, we do eight eggs, six strips of bacon, a cup of rice, two tablespoons of olive oil and a protein shake,” Duran said, according to a report in femalefirst.co.uk.

The chef said it is a protein-inspired, mass weight-gainer programme to help build a little more muscle.

Adv.

He added, “Then, three hours later, we do some kind of ground beef or ground turkey, whether it’s been made into a hamburger patty or a meatloaf, with another cup of rice. And then, three hours later, I usually do half of a roasted chicken, another cup of rice, I’ll do about a cup of cooked spinach and a cup of cooked beets as well.”

“Three hours after that, we’ll go into either a veal chop or a pork chop – I’ll do about eight ounces of that and then a small, four-ounce piece of salmon with another cup of rice, olive oil and beets as well. And then we’ll do another meal, which is usually eight ounces of some type of steak, eight ounces of some kind of white fish,” the chef summed up.

Wahlberg also has one more meal before bed to help him pile on the weight.

Adv.

He told E! News, “It’s one cup of cooked oatmeal, two tablespoons of apple sauce, two tablespoons of jelly or jam, two tablespoons of almond butter and a tablespoon of molasses. He has to take that down right before he goes to bed. It’s just another mass gainer to put on weight during his sleep.”

Recently Mark Wahlberg shared a before-after pic with a caption that read, “From left photo 3 weeks ago to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking.”