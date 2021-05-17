Watch Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ exclusive clip

Adv.
By Glamsham Editorial
An exclusive clip from Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ was shown during 2021 MTV ‘Movie & TV Awards’, airing live from the Palladium and hosted by Leslie Jones.

Marvel Studios’ ‘Loki’ features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of ‘Avengers: Endgame’. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E Grant. Kate Herron directs ‘Loki’ and Michael Waldron is head writer.

The original new series to stream in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu on Disney+ Hotstar Premium starting wednesday, 9th June

Source@officialloki
