Watch exclusive new footage from Marvel Studios’ BLACK WIDOW!

Marvel Studios’ reveals a brand new exciting clip from their upcoming big-ticket entertainer ‘Black Widow’ packed with high octane action! The special clip debuted during the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing live from the Palladium. During the telecast, Tony and BAFTA-winning and Academy Award-nominated actress Scarlett Johansson received the Generation Award – an honor that celebrates beloved actors for their contributions to film and television.

In Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Widow’, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Scarlett Johansson reprises her role as Natasha / Black Widow, Florence Pugh stars as Yelena, David Harbour portrays Alexei / The Red Guardian and Rachel Weisz as Melina. Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, ‘Black Widow’ – the first film in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – the action-packed spy thriller launches in Indian theaters on July 9, 2021, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.