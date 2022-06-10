scorecardresearch
Marvel supervillain collective film 'Thunderbolts' in early development with Jake Schreier at the helm

Marvel movie, based on Marvel comics' 'Thunderbolts -- a team of supervillains' is in early development, with its plot under the wraps

By Glamsham Bureau
A new Marvel movie, based on Marvel comics’ ‘Thunderbolts — a team of supervillains’ is in early development, with its plot under the wraps. The film will be directed by Jake Schreier from ‘Black Widow’ writer Eric Pearson’s script. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige will produce the film, reports ‘Variety’.

Earlier, Schreier directed 2012’s ‘Robot and Frank’ and 2015’s ‘Paper Towns’. In addition, he has made several music videos for artists like Kanye West, Selena Gomez, Chance the Rapper, Baby Keem, Benny Blanco, Francis and the Lights, Cashmere Cat and more.

‘Variety’ further states that the casting of the film is yet to be finalised. In the Marvel comics, the Thunderbolts are made up of villains, anti-heroes and reformed baddies — some of whom have already appeared within the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The villains include Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova from ‘Black Widow’ and ‘Hawkeye’; Hannah John-Kamen’s Ghost from ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’; Tim Roth’s Abomination from ‘The Incredible Hulk’ and this ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’; Wyatt Russell’s John Walker (aka U.S. Agent) from ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’; or ‘Black Widow’ villain Taskmaster, played by Olga Kurylenko.

Even some ‘Avengers’ members, like Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton or Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barnes, could make the list of Thunderbolts characters.

