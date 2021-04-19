Watch teaser of Marvel’s ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

Adv.

An exciting birthday gift for Simu Liu; Marvel Studios unveils an exciting first look poster and teaser trailer of the upcoming film ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

A first for Marvel Studios with an Asian protagonist, Simu Liu suits up as Shang Chi for the very exciting upcoming film ‘Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’.

Shang-Chi, must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.



‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Charles Newirth serving as executive producers. David Callaham & Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham wrote the screenplay for the film.

‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’ opens in theatres in India soon in 6 languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.