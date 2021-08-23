HomeInternationalNews

Marvel’s Asian superhero film ‘Shang-chi’ to release in Tamil

Marvel Studios announced 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' will be released in 4 languages – English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada!

By Glamsham Bureau
Marvel's Asian superhero film 'Shang-chi' to release in Tamil
Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings
- Advertisement -

Gear up to head back to the cinemas as Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all set to release in Tamil in theatres on 3rd September, 2021. The studio announced the movie will be released in 4 languages – English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada!

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, the movie stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, with Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung.

- Advertisement -

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleShooting resumes for Sidharth Malhotra starrer ‘Mission Majnu’
Next article‘Andhadhun’ remake Telugu movie ‘Maestro’ all set to release
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,796FansLike
43,077FollowersFollow
6,082FollowersFollow
57,433FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv