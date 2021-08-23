Marvel’s Asian superhero film ‘Shang-chi’ to release in Tamil

- Advertisement -

Gear up to head back to the cinemas as Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is all set to release in Tamil in theatres on 3rd September, 2021. The studio announced the movie will be released in 4 languages – English, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada!

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Kevin Feige and Jonathan Schwartz, the movie stars Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Benedict Wong, Yuen Wah, Ronny Chieng, Zach Cherry, Dallas Liu, with Michelle Yeoh, and Tony Leung.

- Advertisement -

Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization.

The wait was long. But now it's time to rejoice! Get ready to 🤯with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings – in cinemas on September 3rd in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.

Check out the Tamil, Telugu and Kannada posters. pic.twitter.com/JZyt3rssOz — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) August 23, 2021