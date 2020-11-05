Why Matthew McConaughey was disappointed by his mother’s reaction to his stardom?

Advtg.

Matthew McConaughey has claimed that his mother loved his fame and ‘wanted it for herself as well in certain ways.’

The 51-year-old actor recently revealed that he was reportedly “hurt” by his mother’s reaction to his fame, insisting she wasn’t the anchor he needed as his career took off.

The ‘Interstellar’ star who lost his father in 1992, recalled his mother, Mary Kathlene McCabe, became a different person when her son was starting to get noticed in Hollywood, reports upnewsinfo.

During BBC Radio 5 Live’s Headliners podcast, Matthew McConaughey admitted that he needed her as a mother at that time. “I was unbalanced, looking for anchors and I needed my mother to be one of those anchors… I needed a voice of reason.”

“My dad had already moved on from this life and when I called my mom for that all of a sudden I didn’t find my mom on the other end of the phone; I found a superfan,” he added.

“I found someone who really loved my fame and wanted it for herself as well in certain ways and that hurt.”

Matthew McConaughey confessed that he “seldom” spoke to her for several years, adding: “I had a couple of years there, where I very seldom talked to her.”

“I’d give her the Sunday call and I’d be very dry because I didn’t want to give her any details… If I shared stuff with her she’d use it and it’d show up in a newspaper the next day.”

“I was like, ‘No mum, that’s for you and me…’ She didn’t get that for a while.”

The Academy Award winner had revealed back in October that he was dumbfounded when private matters became tabloid gossip. He reportedly admitted at the time that it was his mother who was behind the leaks.

“I would have conversations and then all of a sudden… what we’d talk about would end up in the paper three days later,” he said during an appearance on ‘The Howard Stern Show’.

“I was like, ‘Mum, that was between us!’”

In the same interview, Matthew McConaughey also opened up about the final straw that came when he found out his mother was giving a TV camera crew a tour of his childhood home.

“(She said), ‘I didn’t think you’d find out!'” he exclaimed.

“It wasn’t her fault. I just had to make some boundaries. It was tough for eight years, but we went through it and we’re on the other side of it. It’s good,” Matthew McConaughey concluded.