Matthew McConaughey in conversation with Sadhguru

Adv.

Hollywood star Matthew McConaughey informed fans that he would engage in a conversation with Sadhguru. The interview goes live on Wednesday, on YouTube.

The Oscar-winning actor’s discussion with the spiritual guru pertains to Karma, crafting one’s destiny, the connection between yoga and religion, and exploring the unknown.

The official description of the video on YouTube reads: “Academy Award-winning actor @Matthew McConaughey asks Sadhguru about Karma, crafting one’s destiny, the connection between yoga and religion, and exploring the unknown. Sadhguru offers insights on how we should not confuse our lifestyle — a consequence of the times we live in — with life, the real thing!”

Adv.

The actor’s recently-released book “Greenlights”, too, speaks about the discovery of life.

“Recently, I worked up the courage to sit down with those diaries. I found stories I experienced, lessons I learned and forgot, poems, prayers, prescriptions, beliefs about what matters, some great photographs, and a whole bunch of bumper stickers,” McConaughey said on the official website of his novel.

“I found a reliable theme, an approach to living that gave me more satisfaction, at the time, and still: If you know how, and when, to deal with life’s challenges—how to get relative with the inevitable — you can enjoy a state of success I call catching greenlights,” he added.

Adv.

Describing it as a “love letter to life”, he added: “Hopefully, it’s medicine that tastes good, a couple of aspirin instead of the infirmary, a spaceship to Mars without needing your pilot’s license, going to church without having to be born again, and laughing through the tears. It’s a love letter. To life.”