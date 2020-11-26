Advtg.
Hollywood News

Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green officially file for divorce after 10 years of marriage

Megan Fox has officially filed for divorce from estranged husband Brian Austin Green

By Omkar Padte
Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green officially file for divorce after 10 years of marriage
Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green officially file for divorce after 10 years of marriage (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Megan Fox is finally moving on with her life.

The ‘Transformers’ star has officially filed for divorce from estranged husband Brian Austin Green again.

The 34-year-old actress filed her petition for divorce on Wednesday, Nov. 25 in Los Angeles County Court, according to The Blast.

According to reports, Green, 47, has also filed his response to Megan Fox’s divorce petition.

In documents obtained by E! News, Megan Fox has specified irreconcilable differences as the reason for their split. The actress has also requested joint legal and physical custody of the couple’s three children along with termination of spousal support for her and the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ star.

The news comes just three days after she made her red carpet debut with boyfriend Machine Gun Kelly at the 2020 American Music Awards ceremony.

The pair, who share three sons, Journey, 4, Bodhi, 6, and Noah, 8 – separated in May after nearly 10 years of marriage.

According to E!Online, Megan Fox had previously filed for divorce in August 2015, but the couple reconciled. She later filed to dismiss the divorce in April 2019.

Fox has been dating MGK, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker for almost six months after meeting on the set of ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass.’ After seeing her new collarbone tattoo with the words “el pistolero,” many fans believe it is a nickname for her rapper beau, considering it translates to “the gunman.”

Megan Fox also appeared on Machine Gun Kelly’s ‘Bloody Valentine’ music video which released in May, the same month she split from her former husband Green.

