Hollywood News

Megan Fox criticises ex Brian Austin Green for sharing photo with son

Megan Fox has slammed her ex Brian Austin Green for publicly sharing pictures of their child on Instagram

By Omkar Padte
Megan Fox has hit back at her ex Brian Austin Green.

The ‘Transformers’ actress took to the comments section of the ‘The Beverly Hills, 90210’ star’s social media post to call him out about publicly sharing pictures of their child.

Green, 47, took to Instagram on Sunday, where he shared an innocent photo of himself and their 3-year-old son Journey River dressed in Halloween costumes.

“Hope you all had a good Halloween!!” the father of four captioned the post.

Unhappy with the post, Megan Fox commented: “Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in.”

“I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media.”

“I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year,” she continued.

Megan Fox concluded, “You have them half of the time. Congratulations you truly are a remarkable human! Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?”

Brian Austin Green has not responded to any of her remarks. The actor reportedly deleted the Halloween post shortly after Fox’s comment and shared the same photo with their son cropped out.

Green shares sons Noah Shannon, 7, Bodhi Ransom, 6, and Journey with Fox. He is also father to 18-year-old son Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Megan Fox and Brian were married for 10 years before splitting in May. The actress has since been allegedly dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly, in a whirlwind romance so far.

