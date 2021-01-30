ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Megan Fox refutes engagement rumors with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox debunk rumors of an engagement between her and Machine Gun Kelly after she was spotted wearing a large ring on her left hand earlier this week

By Omkar Padte
Megan Fox refutes engagement rumors with Machine Gun Kelly (Pic Courtesy: Buzzfeed)
Megan Fox is clearly in love with Machine Gun Kelly.

The ‘Transformers’ star sparked engagement rumors after she was spotted wearing a large ring on her left hand while out in New York earlier this week.

The 34-year-old actress who has been dating the 30-year-old rapper since her split with former husband Brian Austin Green last year, was reportedly in the city ahead of Kelly’s performance on ‘Saturday Night Live’ this Thursday, per ETCanada.

However, Megan Fox took to Instagram on Friday (January 29) to debunk rumors of an engagement between her and Machine Gun Kelly.

The Hollywood diva set the record straight by sharing a video of herself wearing the ring with the words “F**K YOU” and an irritated emoji face on her stories.

Megan Fox Instagram post

According to Popsugar, the couple first met on the sets of their upcoming movie, ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass,’ nearly a year ago and it was practically love at first sight for Megan Fox.

“I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit,” she recalled while speaking to Nylon in September.

“My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f**ked.”

Megan Fox broke up with the ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actor after almost 10 years of marriage this past December.

