Megan Fox gets candid on her romance with Machine Gun Kelly

Advtg.

Megan Fox just revealed that she was still with her husband, Brian Austin Green when she first fell in love with her current boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

The ‘Transformer’ star appears to be deeply in love with MGK, whom she has been dating for several months and now she has seemingly confirmed that the pair started dating each other while she was still with her former husband.

In an interview with Nylon, the 34-year-old actress talked about her first meeting with the rapper whom she met on the set of her movie ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass,’ which started filming in early March. Megan Fox admitted that she fell in love with Machine Gun Kelly at first sight.

Advtg.

“I looked into his eyes, I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f***ed,” she said.

She further went on to describe her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Coulson Baker, as “pretty intense.”

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude,” Megan Fox told the magazine.

Advtg.

Fox also admitted that she never forced the musician into a serious relationship: it was his personal desire. “There has never been an attempt on my part to control him,” she said.

“He looks to me to avoid his own self-destructive tendencies. And that’s where I’m useful because on his own and left to his own devices I don’t know how much interest he has in caring for himself,” she added.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s whirlwind romance reportedly began shortly after the actress ended her relationship with her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green.

Advtg.

She shares three sons – Bodhi Ransom, Journey River, and Noah Shannon with Green.