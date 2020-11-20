Advtg.
Hollywood News

Megan Fox gets candid on her romance with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox just revealed that she was still with her husband, Brian Austin Green, when she first fell in love with her current boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly

By Omkar Padte
Megan Fox gets candid on her romance with Machine Gun Kelly
Megan Fox gets candid on her romance with Machine Gun Kelly (Pic Courtesy: Radioactiva)
Advtg.

Megan Fox just revealed that she was still with her husband, Brian Austin Green when she first fell in love with her current boyfriend, Machine Gun Kelly.

The ‘Transformer’ star appears to be deeply in love with MGK, whom she has been dating for several months and now she has seemingly confirmed that the pair started dating each other while she was still with her former husband.

In an interview with Nylon, the 34-year-old actress talked about her first meeting with the rapper whom she met on the set of her movie ‘Midnight in the Switchgrass,’ which started filming in early March. Megan Fox admitted that she fell in love with Machine Gun Kelly at first sight.

Advtg.

“I looked into his eyes, I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit. My heart shattered immediately and I just knew that I was f***ed,” she said.

She further went on to describe her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Coulson Baker, as “pretty intense.”

“Loving him is like being in love with a tsunami or a forest fire. The intensity of merging with him is just overwhelming, and the threat it poses is so powerful but so beautiful that you have no choice to surrender with reverence and with gratitude,” Megan Fox told the magazine.

Advtg.

Fox also admitted that she never forced the musician into a serious relationship: it was his personal desire. “There has never been an attempt on my part to control him,” she said.

“He looks to me to avoid his own self-destructive tendencies. And that’s where I’m useful because on his own and left to his own devices I don’t know how much interest he has in caring for himself,” she added.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s whirlwind romance reportedly began shortly after the actress ended her relationship with her husband of 10 years, Brian Austin Green.

Advtg.

She shares three sons – Bodhi Ransom, Journey River, and Noah Shannon with Green.

Advtg.
Previous articleShawn Mendes, Justin Bieber – Monster Song Lyrics
Next articleNaagin 5 promo: Bani is shocked to see Veer’s mom as her new enemy and ask Veer to choose between them

Related Articles

News

Brian Austin Green thanks fans for supporting him amid Megan Fox feud

Omkar Padte - 0
Brian Austin Green is speaking out following the recent drama between himself and estranged wife Megan Fox.
Read more
News

Megan Fox criticises ex Brian Austin Green for sharing photo with son

Omkar Padte - 0
Megan Fox has slammed her ex Brian Austin Green for publicly sharing pictures of their child on Instagram
Read more
Lyrics

Machine Gun Kelly – forget me too Song Lyrics ft. Halsey

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of forget me too by Machine Gun Kelly ft. Halsey
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Megan Fox gets candid on her romance with Machine Gun Kelly 1

I didn't realise I had effect on people's daily lives: The...

IANS - 0
By Aakash KumarNew Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Wrestling legend The Undertaker, who is all set to bid adieu to the arena, is proud of...
Naagin 5 promo Bani is shocked to see Veer’s mom as her new enemy and ask Veer to choose between them

Naagin 5 promo: Bani is shocked to see Veer’s mom as...

Megan Fox gets candid on her romance with Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox gets candid on her romance with Machine Gun Kelly

Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber - Monster Song Lyrics

Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber – Monster Song Lyrics

Megan Fox gets candid on her romance with Machine Gun Kelly 2

BBL 10: Adelaide Strikers sign Liam Scott & Spencer Johnson

Megan Fox gets candid on her romance with Machine Gun Kelly 3

New-age actors redefine stardom, propped by OTT wave

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks