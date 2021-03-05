ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Megan Thee Stallion extends help to blizzard-hit Houston

Grammy nominated musician Megan Thee Stallion is helping her native town Houston get back to its feet

By Glamsham Bureau
Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion
Houston, March 5: Grammy nominated musician Megan Thee Stallion is helping her native town Houston get back to its feet, following the devastation due to heavy snowfall and sub-zero temperatures across the state of Texas, caused by the winter storm Uri last month.

“Seeing the devastation and hearing the heartbreaking stories that have surfaced, I knew I had to do something to help my hometown,” Megan said in a statement obtained by People magazine.

It is not clear how Megan is pitching in to help, but her effort is in collaboration with the National Association of Christian Churches (NACC) Disaster Services and politician Sheila Jackson.

“I am so happy that Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, the NACC and I aligned on the goal of repairing the homes of the elderly and uninsured single moms who are the most vulnerable and often displaced by these kinds of devastating events,” the 26-year-old added.

Last month, millions of Texas residents were left without electricity, food and even water because of the blizzard, which was officially named as the North American Winter Storm.

LATEST UPDATES

