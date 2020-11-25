Advtg.
Hollywood News

What makes singer Meghan Trainor ‘so impatient’ this Christmas?

Singer Meghan Trainor is looking forward to celebrating Christmas with her unborn child next year.

By Glamsham Editorial
What makes singer Meghan Trainor'so impatient' this Christmas?
Singer Meghan Trainor's 'so impatient'
Advtg.

Singer Meghan Trainor is looking forward to celebrating Christmas with her unborn child next year.

The star admitted she would have loved to give birth to her first child with husband Daryl Sabara around the festive period, but her baby is due in February 2021.

“I’m a Christmas baby. I wanted that, but we didn’t achieve that goal for a minute. But mine’s (due in) February,” she said during a radio show, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Advtg.

On the family traditions she will continue with her child, she said, “I think Christmas Eve is better because that’s when we get with the family and we give our gifts to each other… Usually we like to have the kids have their time with Santa Claus’ gifts in the morning and have a good family time moment. And I’m gonna be a momma now, I’m gonna have that. So, I do want that family alone time on Christmas Day.”

Meanwhile, the singer recently admitted she is “so impatient” when it comes to her pregnancy.

Meghan Trainor said, “I’m in the second half of the second (trimester). I’m doing great. I’m pushing it. But I’m so impatient.”  –ians/nn/vnc/rs

Advtg.
Previous article'Ghoul' stirred up my interest in Indian horror: South Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang-ho
Next articleOTT: Indian talent making strong impact, Bollywood or mainstream cinema never really did!

Related Articles

Lyrics

Song Lyrics of ‘Nice to Meet Ya’ by Meghan Trainor ft. Nicki Minaj

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor is back with her latest album 'Treat Myself' which is her first since 2016. The album features collaborations with The Pussycat Dolls, Lennon Stella, Sasha Sloan, AJ Mitchell and others.
Read more
News

Nicki Minaj collaborates with Meghan Trainor for her new song

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor is back with her latest album 'Treat Myself' which is her first since 2016. The album features collaborations with The Pussycat Dolls, Lennon Stella, Sasha Sloan, AJ Mitchell and others. The new album also sees Nicki Minaj
Read more
News

Meghan Trainor calls husband ‘Serial Killer’

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Meghan Trainor has shared her surprising nickname for husband her Daryl Sabara. She calls him "Serial Killer"! The 25-year-old singer said she is the "Spy Kids" actor's "number one fan" and thinks her 27-year-old spouse is the nicest person she's ever met.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks