Hollywood News

Mia Khalifa now gives shoutout to the farmers

Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa has given a shout-out to the farmers

By Glamsham Editorial
Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa has given a shout-out to the farmers, days after she tweeted, to state that she is determined not to bow from her stance in support of the farmers protest in India.

Khalifa posted a picture on Twitter on Sunday, where a plate full of food can be seen.

Alongside the image, she wrote: “Shoutout to the farmers”

On Friday, Khalifa, who found herself in the line of fire after coming out in support of the farmers’ protest in India, tweeted to state that she is determined not to bow from her stance.

She shared pictures of a protest against her and environmental activist Greta Thunberg, where protesters are holding placards stating: “Mia Khalifa regains consciousness”, which seems to take a dig at her porn past.

“Confirming I have in fact regained consciousness, and would like to thank you for your concern, albeit unnecessary. Still standing with the farmers, though,” she wrote while sharing the images.

Last week, Khalifa tweeted: “What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest.”

“Paid actors, huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest,” she expressed in a separate tweet sharing a photograph of protesting farmers.

Her tweet came after posts by international pop sensation Rihanna and Greta Thunberg expressing their concern for the protesting farmers.

Rihanna had tweeted: “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.”

“We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” Greta had written.  –ians/dc/dpb

