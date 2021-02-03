ADVERTISEMENT
Hollywood News

Mia Khalifa tweets in favour of farmers’ protest after Rihanna & Greta Thunberg

Lebanese-American former adult star Mia Khalifa has extended support to the ongoing farmers' protest in India.

By Glamsham Editorial
Mia Khalifa
Photo Credit Twitter
“What in the human rights violations is going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?! #FarmersProtest,” Mia tweeted on Wednesday according to India time.

“Paid actors, huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest,” she expressed in a separate tweet sharing a photograph of protesting farmers.

Mia’s tweet comes following tweets by international pop sensation Rihanna and environmental activist Greta Thunberg expressing their concern for the protesting farmers. 

Rihanna had tweeted on Tuesday: “Why aren’t we talking about this?! #FarmersProtest.”

“We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India,” Greta had tweeted early on Wednesday.  –ians/abh/vnc

LATEST UPDATES

