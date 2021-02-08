Michael B Jordan celebrates Chadwick Boseman’s historic SAG nominations

ADVERTISEMENT

Michael B Jordan is celebrating his old pal Chadwick Boseman.

The 33-year-old actor who shared screen space with the late star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film ‘Black Panther’, posted a heartwarming tribute on social media.

The late actor, who passed away at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer reportedly leads the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) nominations which were announced last week, per NME.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the publication, the Guild unveiled the list of nominees on Thursday (February 4), which includes Chadwick Boseman who became the first person to receive four nods in the same year.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Michael B Jordan honored his former friend’s historical achievements by sharing photos of the two films he was nominated for, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ and ‘Da 5 Bloods.’

“4. Still setting the bar higher. Miss you big homie,” he captioned the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to this, Chadwick Boseman also bagged a nomination at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards for his outstanding performance in ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,’ reports TheThings.

Michael B Jordan who essayed the role of Erik Killmonger in the popular film previously paid homage to the actor after his death in August 2020 writing, “I’ve been trying to find the words, but nothing comes close to how I feel. I’ve been reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug… everything.”

“I wish we had more time,” he continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

“One of the last times we spoke, you said we were forever linked, and now the truth of that means more to me than ever. Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me.”

Michael B Jordan further added “You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create a legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning, and constantly motivated by your greatness.”

In an Interview with People, the ‘Creed’ star opened up on how deeply saddened he was after the death Boseman and Kobe Bryant.

“Looking at two people in particular that had a real impact on me, in Kobe and Chadwick. You always look at your own mortality after something like that,” Michael B Jordan said at the time.

“The impact they’ve had on people in this world is truly incredible. To move that and push that ball forward is really important. That’s kind of what I want my legacy to be.”