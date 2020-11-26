Advtg.
Hollywood News

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey spark romance rumors after traveling together

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey spark romance rumors after they were caught on camera traveling together

By Omkar Padte
Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey spark romance rumors after traveling together
Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey spark romance rumors after traveling together (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Advtg.

Michael B Jordan is reportedly dating Lori Harvey.

The 33-year-old actor and 23-year-old model sparked romance rumors after they were caught on camera traveling together right before the Thanksgiving holiday.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, the pair were seemingly spotted landing together in Atlanta earlier on Wednesday, November 25.

Advtg.

According to reports, Michael B Jordan was seen helping Lori with her luggage, while he held his own backpack.

The ‘Black Panther’ star and Lori coordinated their look, wearing face masks and donned grey hoodies as they made their way down the flight which had arrived from Los Angeles in her Georgia hometown on Nov. 24.

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey were later photographed putting their luggage in the car waiting for them and rolling away together.

Advtg.

It’s still unclear what the pair is up to in Lori’s hometown, but there are strong speculations among fans that they might be romantically involved.

Lori, who is known as the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey recently broke up with rapper Future. The pair reportedly hinted at their breakup by unfollowing each another on Instagram in Aug.

Michael B Jordan, who usually keeps his relationships out of the public eye was recently crowned as PEOPLE’S ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ of 2020.

Advtg.

The actor was previously linked with singer Snoh Aalegra after he appeared on her music video for ‘Whoa’ back in 2019.

Advtg.
Previous articleKarishma Tanna looks magical in a red gown
Next articleAnand Deverakonda talks about comparisons with brother Vijay Deverakonda

Related Articles

News

Who will replace Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther sequel to begin filming from July 2021

Glamsham Editorial - 0
The sequel to the superhit superhero film Black Panther will begin filming in July next year, in Atlanta. The...
Read more
News

Michael B. Jordan bags this year’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ honor

Omkar Padte - 0
Michael B. Jordan has been announced as this year’s 'Sexiest Man Alive' Tuesday night on ABC’s 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Read more
News

Letitia Wright: Soon an all-female ‘Avengers’ film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Letitia Wright says an all-female Avengers film will be a reality soon. The 26-year-old star played Shuri in...
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey spark romance rumors after traveling together 1

Kohli probably the best one-day player of all time: Finch

IANS - 0
Sydney, Nov 26 (IANS) Ahead of the three-match ODI series which begins Friday at the SCG, Australia captain Aaron Finch has lavished rich praise...
Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey spark romance rumors after traveling together 2

Priyanka Chopra: My upbringing an amalgamation of two Indias, traditional and...

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey spark romance rumors after traveling together 3

Anand Deverakonda talks about comparisons with brother Vijay Deverakonda

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey spark romance rumors after traveling together

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey spark romance rumors after traveling...

Karishma Tanna stunning in a red gown

Karishma Tanna looks magical in a red gown

Indian Premier League - IPL 2020

Bowling action of USA's Nisarg Patel found illegal by ICC

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    OK No thanks