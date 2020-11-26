Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey spark romance rumors after traveling together

Advtg.

Michael B Jordan is reportedly dating Lori Harvey.

The 33-year-old actor and 23-year-old model sparked romance rumors after they were caught on camera traveling together right before the Thanksgiving holiday.

In the photos obtained by TMZ, the pair were seemingly spotted landing together in Atlanta earlier on Wednesday, November 25.

According to reports, Michael B Jordan was seen helping Lori with her luggage, while he held his own backpack.

The ‘Black Panther’ star and Lori coordinated their look, wearing face masks and donned grey hoodies as they made their way down the flight which had arrived from Los Angeles in her Georgia hometown on Nov. 24.

Michael B Jordan and Lori Harvey were later photographed putting their luggage in the car waiting for them and rolling away together.

It’s still unclear what the pair is up to in Lori’s hometown, but there are strong speculations among fans that they might be romantically involved.

Lori, who is known as the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey recently broke up with rapper Future. The pair reportedly hinted at their breakup by unfollowing each another on Instagram in Aug.

Michael B Jordan, who usually keeps his relationships out of the public eye was recently crowned as PEOPLE’S ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ of 2020.

The actor was previously linked with singer Snoh Aalegra after he appeared on her music video for ‘Whoa’ back in 2019.