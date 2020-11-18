Advtg.
Hollywood News

Michael B. Jordan bags this year’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ honor

Michael B. Jordan has been announced as this year’s 'Sexiest Man Alive' Tuesday night on ABC’s 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

By Omkar Padte
Michael B. Jordan bags this year's'Sexiest Man Alive' honor
Michael B. Jordan bags this year's 'Sexiest Man Alive' honor (Pic Courtesy: Vanity Fair)
Advtg.

Michael B. Jordan has been crowned People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

The 33-year-old actor, known for giving breakout performances in ‘Fruitvale Station,’ ‘Creed’ and ‘Black Panther,’ was announced as this year’s ‘Sexiest Man’ Tuesday night on ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

The actor appeared on the late-night TV show fully masked and dressed in a yellow hazmat suit, while audience members asked questions to figure out who he was.

Advtg.

On asking how he feels about being the sexiest man, Michael B. Jordan said, “Just a little bit, but it’s a cool title to have.”

The actor who played the role of Erik Killmonger opposite the late Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther’ said that he learned about the honor while driving his car with a family friend when his publicist and manager gave him a call.

Michael B. Jordan who received the honor this year reportedly follows singer John Legend and actor Idris Elba, who were named the ‘sexiest man alive’ in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Advtg.

Speaking on being crowned as the ‘sexiest man’, the actor said the women in his family “are definitely proud of this one.”

“When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well,” Jordan said. “This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”

Michael B. Jordan also shared the cover image on his Instagram, captioning it, “My grandma lookin’ down talkin’ ’bout, ‘That’s my baby.'”

Advtg.

“Thanks @People for naming me 2020’s #SexiestManAlive! Order a copy!” he added.

Michael B. Jordan, who continues to work throughout quarantine, is currently gearing up for ‘Journal for Jordan’, which is directed by Denzel Washington. He will also feature in the adaptation of Tom Clancys ‘Without Remorse’.

Advtg.
Previous articleMichael B. Jordan named Sexiest Man Alive in 2020
Next articleCSK need restructuring before next IPL, says Agarkar

Related Articles

News

Letitia Wright: Soon an all-female ‘Avengers’ film

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Letitia Wright says an all-female Avengers film will be a reality soon. The 26-year-old star played Shuri in...
Read more
News

Michael B. Jordan all set to produce ‘Static Shock’ live-action film

Omkar Padte - 0
Michael B. Jordan has team up with Reginald Hudlin to bring Static Shock to the big screen.
Read more
News

Sienna Miller reveals Chadwick Boseman donated part of his salary to her

Omkar Padte - 0
Sienna Miller has heaped praises on the late Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman.
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Michael B. Jordan bags this year's 'Sexiest Man Alive' honor 1

50 Cent sure that Lil Wayne took money to back Trump

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Nov 18 (IANS) Rapper 50 Cent says he is sure that rapper Lil Wayne was paid to endorse Donald Trump ahead of...
Michael B. Jordan bags this year's 'Sexiest Man Alive' honor 2

Ishaan Khatter: Expectation of fans is a blessing

Michael B. Jordan bags this year's 'Sexiest Man Alive' honor 3

Khushbu Sundar meets with an accident, unhurt

Michael B. Jordan bags this year's 'Sexiest Man Alive' honor 4

Kangana Ranaut: Tired of being treated like a slave in my...

Michael B. Jordan bags this year's 'Sexiest Man Alive' honor 5

Selena Gomez: My mental health story was twisted into so many...

Michael B. Jordan bags this year's 'Sexiest Man Alive' honor 6

CSK need restructuring before next IPL, says Agarkar

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks