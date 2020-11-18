Michael B. Jordan bags this year’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ honor

Advtg.

Michael B. Jordan has been crowned People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive.

The 33-year-old actor, known for giving breakout performances in ‘Fruitvale Station,’ ‘Creed’ and ‘Black Panther,’ was announced as this year’s ‘Sexiest Man’ Tuesday night on ABC’s ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

The actor appeared on the late-night TV show fully masked and dressed in a yellow hazmat suit, while audience members asked questions to figure out who he was.

On asking how he feels about being the sexiest man, Michael B. Jordan said, “Just a little bit, but it’s a cool title to have.”

The actor who played the role of Erik Killmonger opposite the late Chadwick Boseman in ‘Black Panther’ said that he learned about the honor while driving his car with a family friend when his publicist and manager gave him a call.

Michael B. Jordan who received the honor this year reportedly follows singer John Legend and actor Idris Elba, who were named the ‘sexiest man alive’ in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

Speaking on being crowned as the ‘sexiest man’, the actor said the women in his family “are definitely proud of this one.”

“When my grandmother was alive, it was something that she collected, and then my mom naturally reads it a lot and my aunts as well,” Jordan said. “This is one that they’re definitely going to have a special place for.”

Michael B. Jordan also shared the cover image on his Instagram, captioning it, “My grandma lookin’ down talkin’ ’bout, ‘That’s my baby.'”

“Thanks @People for naming me 2020’s #SexiestManAlive! Order a copy!” he added.

Michael B. Jordan, who continues to work throughout quarantine, is currently gearing up for ‘Journal for Jordan’, which is directed by Denzel Washington. He will also feature in the adaptation of Tom Clancys ‘Without Remorse’.