Hollywood News

Mick Jagger takes a jab at Donald Trump in new song ‘Pride Before A Fall’

Mick Jagger has hit back at US President Donald Trump in a new teaser of his upcoming song.

By Omkar Padte
Mick Jagger takes a jab at Donald Trump in new song 'Pride Before A Fall'
Mick Jagger takes a jab at Donald Trump in new song 'Pride Before A Fall' (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)
Mick Jagger has hit back at US President Donald Trump in a new teaser of his upcoming song.

The Rolling Stones frontman, 77, took to Twitter where he shared a teaser clip of himself singing the lyrics of his new song titled ‘Pride Before A Fall’ that is being seen as a denunciation of Donald Trump.

In the new clip, which sees Mick Jagger strutting before a mic in his home recording studio, he sings: “I see the preening, it’s overweening, overeating, too much tweeting, and when my back is turned somebody will Push you off the wall. And just remember that pride, it comes before a fall.”

Jagger has not commented on the song or its inspiration, but the new single’s sarcastic lyrics unmistakably aim at Trump, days before next weeks US election.

It is also known if ‘Pride Before A Fall’ is a solo track or a song for an upcoming Rolling Stones album.

According to reports, The Rolling Stones, like several other prominent names in the music industry including Neil Young and Tom Petty, have a history of bad blood with the 74-year-old Republican, who was threatened with legal action back in June for its repeated, unauthorized use of their songs at rallies and events.

In September last year, Mick Jagger criticized Donald Trump of underplaying the seriousness of climate change.

“We are in a very difficult situation at the moment, especially in the US, where all the environmental controls that were put in place… that were just about adequate… have been rolled back by the current administration so much that they are being wiped out,” Jagger said.

“The US should be the world leader in environmental control but now it has decided to go the other way.”

