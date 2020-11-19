Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa tease fans with new collaborative single ‘Prisoner’

Advtg.

Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa are teaming up for their new single ‘Prisoner.’

The two pop stars will release their much-awaited collaborative single this Friday, (November 20) at midnight.

Alongside details of the track’s release, Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa shared a glimpse of the highly anticipated music video on their respective Instagram handles.

“PRISONER FEAT @DUALIPA TOMORROW 11/19,” Cyrus captioned her post.

In the cryptic 20-second clip, the pair can be seen covered in blood, partying it up, eating cherries and smoking cigarettes.

“COMING 4 BLOOD #PRISONER w/ my main squeeze @DUALIPA,” she wrote alongside a savage shot of herself.

Sharing the same clip, Dua Lipa wrote, “PRISONER @MILEYCYRUS 19NOV… 4PM LA / 7PM NYC / 12AM LONDON / 11AM SYDNEY / 8AM BEIJING.”

‘Prisoner’ will reportedly appear on the ‘Wrecking Ball’ hitmakers forthcoming album, ‘Plastic Hearts’ which she announced back in October, following on from her previously released track ‘Midnight Sky.’

The upcoming LP is Miley Cyrus’ seventh studio album and is scheduled for release on November 27, 2020. The record also features guest appearances from Billy Idol, Joan Jett, and Angel Olsen.

Also on November 27, Dua Lipa will be performing live at a virtual concert, entitled ‘Studio 2054,’ and will be joined by FKA Twigs.