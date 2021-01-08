Hollywood News

Miley Cyrus mourns pet dog’s death with video tribute

Pop star Miley Cyrus is mourning the demise of her dog, and is looking at her music to heal her. The singer took to Instagram on Friday to share an emotional message for the pet, revealing that she died of cancer.

By Glamsham Editorial
Miley Cyrus mourns pet dog's death with video tribute
Miley Cyrus mourns pet dog's death with video tribute
ADVERTISEMENT
Pop star Miley Cyrus is mourning the demise of her dog, and is looking at her music to heal her. The singer took to Instagram on Friday to share an emotional message for the pet, revealing that she died of cancer.

“Mary Jane 5EVR. I wrote this song in Malibu years ago on a piano in a house that no longer exists. About my dog Mary Jane who is also gone now. A lot has changed over time. Mostly me,” she wrote along with a video tribute to the dog.

“Music is my medicine. This song revolves around loss & heartache. Which I am currently experiencing after Mary Jane’s passing. MJ was a true queen. She wore her grace, dignity & kindness like a crown. She will never be forgotten and will forever be missed. To know her is to love her. It has been my honor being her mom and best friend,” she added.

The singer shared the news in a series of Instagram Story posts. She adopted the dog with her former husband Liam Hemsworth.

ADVERTISEMENT

“MJ was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago …. & since then multiple types and tumors,” Cyrus revealed, adding: “I was told it’d be an uncertain amount of time until she’s gone. Advised to spend every second savoring anything new. I had been for 10 years.”

She continued: “In life it is easy to take things for granted. To let little miracles pass you by without moments of gratitude. To be oblivious when the rays of heaven shine down onto you. But when it came to my ANGEL Mary Jane… never once did I forget the gift I had been given.” –IANSsug/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleBigg Boss 14: Aly Goni’s sister calls Rahul Vaidya ‘a sweetheart’, gives a thumbs up to JasLy
Next articleKunal Kemmu flaunts brawn in new mirror selfie

Related Articles

News

Miley Cyrus admits she’d kiss Harry Styles over Justin Bieber

Omkar Padte - 0
Miley Cyrus sent her fans into a shock after she revealed that she would kiss Harry Styles during her recent appearance on Heart FM
Read more
News

Miley Cyrus opens up on her family’s Christmas traditions

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Pop star Miley Cyrus says as part of Christmas traditions, her family members engage in fist fights and debate conspiracy theories at the dinner...
Read more
News

Miley Cyrus reveals she has a lot of 'FaceTime sex'

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Los Angeles, Dec 7 (IANS) Pop singer Miley Cyrus revealed that she has a lot of virtual intimacy on Facetime as she doesn't want...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2020