Miley Cyrus opens up on her divorce from Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus is getting candid about her short-lived marriage with Liam Hemsworth.

Ever since their split in 2019, fans have been eagerly waiting to find out the real reason behind their tragic divorce.

The pair reportedly tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in December 2018 after dating on and off for 10 years, before finally splitting months later in August 2019.

During a candid interview with Howard Stern on Wednesday, the Wrecking Ball’ singer reflected on the events that led to their divorce.

“We were together since 16. Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged — I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married,” Miley Cyrus said.

“But when we lost our house in Malibu — which if you listen to my voice pre and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice.”

“And I was actually in South Africa, so I couldn’t come home, and like, my animals were tied to a post at the beach. I lost everything,” she added.

Miley Cyrus continued, “I had Polaroids of Elvis, like front row, passed on from — I got a couple grandmas to give me their Elvis Polaroids. I always became friends with my friends’ grandmas so I could get the goods from the artists I love.”

“I had so much and it was all gone, every song I had ever written was in that house,” she continued reflecting on her losses. “Every photograph of me that my parents had given to me, all my scripts, I lost everything.”

“And so in trying to put that back together, instead of going, ‘Oh, nature kind of did something I couldn’t do for myself; it forced me to let go,’ I ran towards the fire.”

The ‘Hannah Montana’ star admitted that the traumatic incident led her to marry Liam Hemsworth to whom she had been engaged for eight years.

“You’re attracted to that heat, and me being an intense person and not wanting to sit with it, and not wanting to go, you know, ‘What could be purposeful about this?’”

“I just clung to what I had left of that house, which was me and him,” she continued. “And I really do and did love him very, very, very much and still do, always will.”

As for what led to their breakup, Miley Cyrus explained that their marriage did not last, because “there was too much conflict”.

“When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone,” she said. “I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”

Six months after her marriage, the ‘Malibu’ singer was reportedly snapped kissing Brody Jenner’s ex, Kaitlynn Carter, while on vacation at Lake Como in Italy. The couple announced their breakup in August 2019 and finalized their divorce in January.

Miley Cyrus also had a brief fling with Australian singer, Cody Simpson, whom she split from in August.

Checkout the interview below: