Advtg.
Hollywood News

Miley Cyrus poses nude for Indian American lensman’s photo book

By Glamsham Editorial
Miley Cyrus poses nude for Indian American lensman’s photo book 1
Advtg.

Los Angeles, Nov 10 (IANS) Singer Miley Cyrus did a nude shoot for a photography book by Indian American fashion photographer Vijat Mohindra.

The pop star posed in the buff in a yellow coffin in one photo. Cyrus wore a shoulder-length blonde wig and used yellow and white flowers to cover her modesty. She posed with her arms folded across her chest, looking into the camera, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Mohindra posted the image on Instagram, and in the caption said proceeds from sales would go to Cyrus’ Happy Hippie foundation that helps homeless LGBTQ youth.

Advtg.

The blurb for the book says it “includes all the images that made him famous, as well as new photos shot exclusively for this book”.

Cyrus has also posed on the cover of the book dressed as the devil, and has written the foreword.

Later this month, Cyrus will release her seventh studio album titled “Plastic Hearts”.

Advtg.

–IANS

nn/vnc

Advtg.
Previous articleKangana replies to people asking her to be silent on Twitter
Next articleLUDO Jubin Nautiyal – Meri Tum Ho Song Lyrics ft. Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Shaikh
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Miley Cyrus poses nude for Indian American lensman’s photo book 2

Yadav, Kishan: MI's unsung heroes in middle-order

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Mumbai Indians' success was majorly scripted by two uncapped Indian youngsters who found themselves manning the middle-order amid a...
Miley Cyrus poses nude for Indian American lensman’s photo book 3

DC had ups and downs but always showed fighting spirit: Pant

Miley Cyrus poses nude for Indian American lensman’s photo book 4

Bumrah and Archer bowled most dot balls in 2020 IPL —...

Miley Cyrus poses nude for Indian American lensman’s photo book 5

Shweta Gulati admits 'love at first sight' for this co-star

Miley Cyrus poses nude for Indian American lensman’s photo book 6

Sonu Sood's book to be titled 'I Am No Messiah'

Miley Cyrus poses nude for Indian American lensman’s photo book 7

DC slayer Boult can only return through a major IPL auction

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks