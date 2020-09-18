Home Hollywood News

Miley Cyrus strips off, teases fans in racy new video

Miley Cyrus, who recently broke up with her beau Cody Simpson has brought the heat to her social media page with her latest upload.

By Omkar Padte
The ‘Slide Away’ singer returned to Instagram to steam things up with a sultry new video that has quickly grabbed attention of her millions of fans.

Miley, 27, who split from Australian boyfriend Cody Simpson and dropped single ‘Midnight Sky’ in August, was out to mention both with her racy display.

The singer turned up the heat on her Instagram Stories with the rock icon Joan Jett’s hit song ‘Do You Wanna Touch Me’ playing in the background on Thursday, September 17.

Miley Cyrus reportedly stripped topless on Instagram on Thursday showing off her single life at home during lockdown.

The star seductively unbuttoned her pants and ruffled her hair, ripping all of her clothes to take intimate selfies providing fans with a close-up of her chiseled midsection.

“Begging on my knees. Baby won’t you please. Run your fingers through my hair,” Miley Cyrus captioned her last clip.

A blue filter was placed over the remainder nearly x-rated clip, which showed Miley Cyrus completely topless as she bit her lip flirtatiously.

Miley Cyrus broke up with Cody a year after her split from her husband Liam Hemsworth, whom she was married to for about nine months.

After her break up from Liam, she had a whirlwind romance with Kaitlynn Carter who had herself recently split from reality TV star Brody Jenner, reports Dailymail.

