Hollywood News

Miley Cyrus to sing for healthcare workers at Super Bowl gig

Singer Miley Cyrus is set to perform at a special Super Bowl concert, which will be held specifically for healthcare workers.

By Glamsham Editorial
Miley Cyrus to sing for healthcare workers at Super Bowl gig
Miley Cyrus to sing for healthcare workers at Super Bowl gig
ADVERTISEMENT

Singer Miley Cyrus is set to perform at a special Super Bowl LV pre-game concert, which will be held specifically for healthcare workers.

Cyrus shared the news on Instagram on Sunday. 

“SUPER BOWL LV!!! I’ll be there for TIKTOK TAILGATE!!! I can’t wait to put on a show for the NFL’s honoured guests before the game…. Health care workers from Tampa and around the country!”Cyrus posted.

ADVERTISEMENT

TikTok Tailgate is a pregame event for the 7,500 vaccinated healthcare workers who have been invited to attend at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium in Florida next month, reports etonline.com.

There will be other performances too. Singers Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan will deliver “The Star-Spangled Banner” before the game. Additionally, H.E.R. will sing “America the Beautiful”.  –ians/nn/vnc

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSharad Kelkar surprised why people won’t go to theatres!
Next articleWatch iconic scenes as Deepika Padukone celebrates 3 years of Padmaavat
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Miley Cyrus finds girls way hotter than men

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Miley Cyrus says girls are way hotter than men. In 2019, she had a brief fling with "The Hills: New Beginnings" star Kaitlynn Carter...
Read more
News

Miley Cyrus mourns pet dog’s death with video tribute

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Pop star Miley Cyrus is mourning the demise of her dog, and is looking at her music to heal her. The singer took to Instagram on Friday to share an emotional message for the pet, revealing that she died of cancer.
Read more
News

Miley Cyrus admits she’d kiss Harry Styles over Justin Bieber

Omkar Padte - 0
Miley Cyrus sent her fans into a shock after she revealed that she would kiss Harry Styles during her recent appearance on Heart FM
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021