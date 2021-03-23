ADVERTISEMENT
Millie Bobby Brown relates to role in 'Godzilla Vs. Kong'

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 23 (IANS) Millie Bobby Brown, who plays the Madison in the upcoming creature feature “Godzilla Vs. Kong”, is excited about reprising the role of the young activist from the earlier films, “Godzilla” and “Godzilla: King Of The Monsters”, respectively.

“I’ve always felt Madison is a really relatable teenager who just goes through things that are obviously quite extraordinary. I mean, seeing a monster like Godzilla right in front of your face is probably not going to happen to most of us, but like all kids, she has something to say and she wants to be heard, to have a voice,” she told IANS.

Being in charge of the safety of Godzilla in the film, Brown said her on screen avatar, Madison, feels immensely protective of the largely misjudged creature.

“For me, that’s what she’s always brought to the table as part of her family– a point of view. It might be different from her parents’, but she’s always been around their work as scientists, so it’s had an effect on her, and now she’s really good at educating herself about what’s going on, especially where Godzilla’s concerned,” she added.

The film also marks Brown’s first collaboration with director Adam Wingard.

“I loved working with Adam. He’s a pure Godzilla fan, and when you work with someone who is the biggest fanboy of an iconic movie or series, you can’t help but have the ultimate respect for them. It’s fantastic to work with someone who is so dedicated, motivated and appreciative of the chance to work on a property they’ve been studying their whole life,” she said.

“Godzilla Vs. Kong” is set to release in India on March 24 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

–IANS

smg/vnc/rt

