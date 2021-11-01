HomeInternationalNews

‘Minari’ star Youn Yuh-jung awarded S. Korea’s highest honour

Youn Yuh-jung, who won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 'Minari' earlier this year, has received South Korea's highest cultural sector medal.

By Glamsham Bureau
Veteran actor Youn Yuh-jung, who won the Oscar for best supporting actress in ‘Minari’ earlier this year, has received South Korea’s highest cultural sector medal.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism gave Youn the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit during the 2021 Korea Popular Culture and Arts Awards ceremony held at the National Theater of Korea, reports variety.com.

Youn has a long and distinguished career, and was recently celebrated as the actor in focus at the London Korean Film Festival.

Her debut film “Woman of Fire,” directed by Kim Ki-yong was recently restored and re-released.

