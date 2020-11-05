Mission Impossible 7: Simon Pegg opens up on Tom Cruise’s death-defying stunts

Advtg.

Simon Pegg says he feels a “genuine kind of peril” whenever he sees his co-actor Tom Cruise pulling off some new wild stunt.

Pegg, who reprises his role of Benji Dunn, a lab technician-turned-field agent in the ‘Mission: Impossible’ franchise alongside Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt, opened up on what it’s like to see Tom Cruise carry out stunts in real life.

The 50-year-old English actor-comedian, who forayed into the popular franchise with ‘Mission: Impossible 3’, recently got candid about watching Cruise do his own stunts during an interview with Conan O’Brien.

Advtg.

“When you watch the movie and you see him do those stunts, and it’s nail-biting and there’s a real sense of genuine kind of peril because you know that it’s him,” he said.

“But you know he survived because he was on ‘Good Morning America’ that morning and he did some press.”

“When we watch him do it, we have no idea if he’s going to survive. So he takes a ride off a cliff, and everybody’s just waiting for, ‘Good canopy, good canopy, anybody?’ It’s terrifying,” Simon Pegg added.

Advtg.

While it’s fun to watch Tom Cruise perform death-defying action sequences on-screen including flying helicopters, endure dangerous motorcycle chases, and grabbing hold of a running airplane, Simon Pegg admits it’s terrifying to watch it in real life.

Tom Cruise has suffered many fatal injuries in the past while performing stunts, the most recent one being Mission: Impossible – Fallout’ in 2017 in which he reportedly injured his foot while jumping between two buildings with the assistance of a harness.

In the same interview, Simon Pegg also revealed that Cruise will train for hours and hours until he’s sure that he’s the best at something before he does it.

Advtg.

“He literally will become the best at, you tell him something and he’ll just become the best at it. He’ll take as many hours as it takes, but he won’t do the stunt until he knows. The prep that went into the big stunts for this film are insane,” he added.

The 58-year-old actor is currently shooting for ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ in Venice. The production resumed in back September after it was halted due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic earlier this year.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the film also stars Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny reprising their roles from the previous installments. Newcomers include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Shea Whigham.

The film will hit the theatres on November 19, 2021.