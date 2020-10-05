Mission Impossible 7: Tom Cruise’ high octane stunt scene goes viral

Advtg.

Tom Cruise, who is popularly known for performing high octane action sequences was recently spotted filming an action sequence on a moving train.

The actor has reportedly resumed shooting for his upcoming project ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ in Norway and his new action scene seems to have gone viral on the internet.

Recently, we saw a stunt video of Tom Cruise riding a bike and taking off a high ramp which made netizens go crazy, and now, the star is back as he can be seen casually sitting on top of a fast-moving train and waving at his excited fans.

If you are wondering where Christopher McQuarrie is… pic.twitter.com/BdMf2hgtOJ — Cinephilia & Beyond (@LaFamiliaFilm) October 4, 2020

Advtg.

In another video, Tom Cruise can be seen standing on the rooftop of a train along with director Christopher McQuarrie and some crew members.

An onlooker shared the video of Tom Cruise filming the action sequence on the moving train which went viral in no time.

Taking to Instagram, director Christopher McQuarrie also teased fans with a breathtaking stunt scene from the upcoming film which sees Tom Cruise in a fight sequence atop a moving train.

Advtg.

“Norway’s scale and beauty have left an indelible and defining imprint on our film and reminded us that anything is possible”, he captioned the post.

“On behalf of everyone working on Mission: Impossible, our sincerest thanks to The Norwegian Film Incentive, The Norwegian Railway Museum, the infinitely patient Stranda and Rauma Municipalities, our endlessly enduring Norwegian crew, along with everyone who supported our filming here. And, of course…The Mountain.”

The crew has now moved to another location from Norway, where the particular about action scene was filmed recently.

Advtg.

The much-awaited seventh installment in the popular spy franchise halted its production back in February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The filming resumed in September with the 7th and 8th installment being filmed simultaneously.

Apart from Tom Cruise, ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Vanessa Kirby, Simon Pegg, and Esai Morales.

Originally slated to arrive in July 2021, the film is currently confirmed to release in November 2021, with Mission: Impossible 8 set to hit theatres in November 2022.