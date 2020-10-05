‘Monster Hunter’ teaser: Milla Jovovich faces off against giant monsters

Advtg.

The first teaser for live-action film ‘Monster Hunter’ is out now.

Sony Pictures dropped the teaser yesterday for their upcoming video game adaptation ‘Monster Hunter’, starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa in key roles.

The brief teaser trailer was frist unveiled at Comic-Con Russia 2020 on Saturday.

In the teaser, Milla Jovovich and her unit face off against Black Diablo’s in a desert area. Jovovich and her unit seem to be in trouble in the middle of the desert with their army weapons seem to be useless against the huge beast that emerges from underneath the sand. We also get a glimpse of the soldiers played by TI Harris, Meagan Good, and Diego Boneta.

The official synopsis for ‘Monster Hunter’ is as follows:

“Behind our world, there is another: A world of dangerous and powerful monsters that rule their domain with deadly ferocity. When an unexpected sandstorm transports Lt. Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (T.I. Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures. As Artemis and Hunter slowly build trust, she discovers that he is part of a team led by the Admiral (Ron Perlman). Facing a danger so great it could threaten to destroy their world, the brave warriors combine their unique abilities to band together for the ultimate showdown.”

The new ‘Monster Hunter’ teaser not only gives us a closer look at Lt. Artemis (Jovovich) and her unit but also confirms that the film a new release date.

The film was initially slated to release on Labor Day (Sep 7) before it was moved back to April 2021.

Directed by Paul W.S. Anderson, who also made the Resident Evil movies, ‘Monster Hunter’ is now expected to arrive in theaters in December 2020.