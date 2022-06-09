scorecardresearch
More legal trouble for Ezra Miller over child abuse, intimidation case

By Glamsham Bureau
More legal trouble for Ezra Miller over child abuse
Ezra Miller _ pic courtesy imdb
‘Flash’ star Ezra Miller continues to be bombarded by legal troubles as parents of an 18-year-old named Tokata Iron Eyes filed paperwork asking a judge to issue an order of protection against the actor on behalf of their child, reports ‘Deadline’.

The filing, accessed by ‘Deadline’ states, “Ezra uses violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

The 18-year-old’s parents allege the two met at Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota when their child was just 12. The parents allege Miller gave Tokata alcohol and drugs, flew the child to London and to places such as Vermont, New York, California and Hawaii.

It was in Hawaii that Miller was arrested twice earlier this year, once for an altercation in a bar and another time for second-degree assault.

‘The Flash’ comes out in theatres on June 23, 2023. Miller also appeared in Warner Bros’ ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’, but is not linked to the franchise going forward. ‘Deadline’ further states that a hearing has been set next month to address the parents’ filing.

