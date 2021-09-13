Mumbai back on Global Citizen Festival list

- Advertisement -

International advocacy organization, Global Citizen, in partnership with Wizcraft, is proud to announce that Mumbai, India will be represented in Global Citizen Live’s broadcast – a combination of festivals, events, and performances airing from locations on six continents on Saturday, September 25. The once-in-a-generation day of global unity will call on world leaders, philanthropists, and corporations to defend the planet and defeat poverty to take action on climate change, famine, and vaccine equity.

After the success of 2016, which was attended by 70,000+ Indians, Mumbai joins as part of the global broadcast event that begins on September 25 – adding from Mumbai the list of artists who are donating their time and talent to support the Global Citizen Live campaign includes: Anil Kapoor, with appearances by Sadhguru, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, and more. Performances will be announced later this week.

- Advertisement -

Aaditya Thackeray, Minister of Tourism and Environment, Maharashtra said, “When it comes to climate change, we are running out of time to reverse the damage caused. I am confident that The Global Citizen Festival will steer a mass movement on the world stage to fight climate change now.”

Liza Henshaw, COO, Global Citizen “Five years ago, we held our first Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. We were amazed at the reaction and warm reception we received from the hundreds of thousands of global citizens, the City of Mumbai and the Maharashtra State. Global Citizens across India are an essential part of our movement, and we are proud to return to Mumbai for Global Citizen Live.”

- Advertisement -

Andre Timmins – Co-Founder Wizcraft “We are thrilled and honored to be working with the Global Citizen team again. The historic moment that we created together in November 2016 with Global Citizen Festival India moved our country to a new level of advocacy and an understanding of how one voice, one action can make a difference. We are so pleased to have the opportunity to be working with the team again to bring Mumbai and India to the world with this momentous special edition in September. There is an exciting show being planned at our beautiful and iconic Gateway of India, for Global Citizens everywhere”

With more yet to be announced, Global Citizen Live has revealed line-ups for its COVID-19 compliant, free-ticketed events in:

- Advertisement -

● LOS ANGELES (presented by Verizon) with Stevie Wonder, Adam Lambert, Chloe x Halle, Demi Lovato, H.E.R., ONEREPUBLIC, Ozuna, The Lumineers and 5 Seconds of Summer

● NEW YORK CITY (presented by Citi and Cisco) with Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Jennifer Lopez, Lizzo, Meek Mill, Shawn Mendes, and special guest performances by Alessia Cara, Burna Boy, Cyndi Lauper, Jon Batiste, and Lang Lang

● PARIS with Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Doja Cat, DJ Snake, Black Eyed Peas, Stormzy, Christine and the Queens and special guest performances by Angélique Kidjo, Charlie Puth, and Fatma Said.

● LONDON with Duran Duran, Kylie Minogue, Måneskin, Nile Rodgers and Chic, and Rag’n’Bone Man

● LAGOS with Femi Kuti, Davido, Tiwa Savage, and Made Kuti

● RIO DE JANEIRO with Alok, Mart’nália, Criolo, Liniker, with special guests Tropkillaz, and Mosquito, in partnership with Rock In Rio

● SYDNEY with Delta Goodrem and more to be announced

In MUMBAI, Sadhguru, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Riteish Deshmukh, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, Amit Trivedi, Ajay – Atul, Baadshah & Tanishk Bagchi will participate.

Performances by BTS, Usher, Andrea Bocelli, Green Day, Keith Urban, Lorde, Metallica, and Ricky Martin will round out the broadcast