'My Mother's Wedding' makes new additions to cast, cameras start rolling

Kristin Scott Thomas’ feature directorial debut ‘My Mother’s Wedding’ which stars Scarlett Johansson, has made new additions to its cast including BAFTA and Golden Globe nominee Sienna Miller, SAG ensemble winner Freida Pinto and Cannes Film Festival Best Actress Emily Beecham, reports ‘Deadline’.

Details with regard to the pic’s plot are under wraps, but Thomas wrote it with John Micklethwait. Producers are Finola Dwyer and Steven Rales. ‘Deadline’ further states that the shooting has already started for the project.

Back in 2017, it was reported that Thomas was making her feature directorial debut with ‘The Sea Change’, based on Elizabeth Jane Howard’s novel of the same name. This is not that project, nor did it come to fruition.

Miller received a 2013 Golden Globe nomination in the Best Actress TV Miniseries/Movie category and BAFTA Best Leading Actress nom for HBO’s ‘The Girl’ in which she played Tippi Hedren to Toby Jones’ Alfred Hitchcock. She also received a 2008 BAFTA nom in the Rising Star category.

Pinto, who is known for her work in the Oscar-winning British film ‘Slumdog Millionaire’, will next be seen in ‘Mr Malcolm’s List’, directed by Emma Holly Jones, set for release via Bleecker Street on July 1.

She recently launched her production company Freebird Films, developing provocative stories with the intention of challenging stale assumptions, reflecting and celebrating diversity, uplifting the work and lives of intrepid women and revealing everyday heroes.

The company has 18 projects in various stages of development including the highly anticipated Netflix limited series ‘The Henna Artist’, based on Alka Joshi’s bestselling novel, with Pinto starring and executive producing.

Beecham won Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival in 2019 for Jessica Hausner’s ‘Little Joe’. Her feature credits include ’28 Weeks Later’, ‘Hail Caesar!’, ‘Cruella’, Guy Ritchie’s ‘The Interpreter’ and Mikael Hafstrom’s ‘Slingshot’.