‘My Policeman’ featuring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, David Dawson teaser released

By Glamsham Editorial
Harry Stylesa and Emma Corrin in Michael Grandage's My Policeman still _ pic courtesy yt
The official teaser of Prime Video’s upcoming Original movie ‘My Policeman’ starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson and Rupert Everett released; My Policeman will stream on Prime Video on November 4, 2022.

Prime Video’s upcoming Original movie ‘My Policeman’ is directed by Michael Grandage written by Ron Nyswaner and based on the book by Bethan Roberts

A beautifully crafted story of forbidden love and changing social conventions, My Policeman follows three young people, policeman Tom (Harry Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson), as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.

Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past. Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

Prime Video’s upcoming Original movie ‘My Policeman’ is produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers, Cora Palfrey, Philip Herd; executive produced by Michael Grandage, Michael Riley McGrath, Caroline Levy starring Harry Styles, Emma Corrin, Gina McKee, Linus Roache, David Dawson, and Rupert Everett.

