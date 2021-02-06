ADVERTISEMENT
Natalie Portman: I’m totally not pregnant

Actress Natalie Portman on Saturday snubbed reports suggesting she is pregnant.

By Glamsham Editorial
Actress Natalie Portman on Saturday snubbed reports suggesting she is pregnant.

“Hey, so I’m totally not pregnant,” Natalie posted on Instagram story, after sections of the American media suggested she could be expecting.

Earlier, the entertainment portal Page Six had speculated a baby bump when she was spotted in a loose top.

The actress, who is currently shooting in Australia, also hit back at bodyshamers in another post: “But apparently it’s still okay in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman’s body shape whenever they want? Do better.”

A representative of the actress also denied the pregnancy news to Daily Mail Australia.  –ians/ym/vnc

