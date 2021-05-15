Lily James sporting fake bust to play Pamela Anderson

Adv.

New pictures of actress Lily James as 90s star Pamela Anderson in the limited series “Pam & Tommy” have gone viral from the set of the show. In the images James sports a messy blonde beehive with a blue slip dress and a lengthy white cardigan, with patchwork platform boots in a blue to match her dress.

To match “Baywatch” star Anderson’s persona, James also wears a fake bust. Anderson had reportedly increased her bust size through two implant surgeries beginning in 1989, according to author Sheila Jeffreys.

The series also stars Sebastian Stan as Anderson’s former beau, rocker Tommy Lee, and will focus on the marriage between Anderson and Lee, reports mirror.co.uk.

Adv.

The show will also focus on the aftermath of Anderson’s sex tape being released on the internet during this tenure.

“Pam & Tommy” stars Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, and Taylor Schilling in other important roles.

According to mirror.co.uk. Anderson has reportedly slammed the show as a “cheap knock off” that puts her life in the spotlight.

Adv.

Anderson claimed she has never heard of Lily James or Sebastian Stan before now.