Nicki Minaj agrees to settle her copyright lawsuit with Tracy Chapman

Nicki Minaj has finally settled her two-year long legal dispute with Tracy Chapman.

According to NME, the copyright dispute dates back to 2018 when Chapman, 56, sued the rapper claiming that Nicki Minaj’s song, ‘Sorry’, sampled her 1988 track, ’Baby Can I Hold You’ without her official permission.

The song in question was never officially released, but instead went viral over the Internet two years ago after a popular New York DJ played it on the radio.

The 38-year-old hip-hop artist had previously requested Chapman to sample her song multiple times, but she reportedly rejected her request.

According to documents filed on Thursday (January 7), Chapman and her team have accepted an out-of-court settlement. Additionally, the 4-time Grammy-winner has accepted a sum of $450,000 offer of judgment that Nicki Minaj and her team made in December, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“I am glad to have this matter resolved and grateful for this legal outcome which affirms that artists’ rights are protected by law and should be respected by other artists,” Chapman said in a statement, per WION.

“I was asked in this situation numerous times for permission to use my song; in each instance, politely and in a timely manner, I unequivocally said no.”

“Apparently, Ms. Minaj chose not to hear and used my composition despite my clear and express intentions,” she added.

“As a songwriter and an independent publisher, I have been known to be protective of my work. I have never authorized the use of my songs for samples or requested a sample.”

Tracy Chapman further continued: “This lawsuit was a last resort – pursued in an effort to defend myself and my work and to seek protection for the creative enterprise and expression of songwriters and independent publishers like myself.”