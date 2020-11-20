Advtg.
Hollywood News

Nicki Minaj surprises fans with deluxe edition of ‘Pink Friday’

Nicki Minaj is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her classic album 'Pink Friday.'

By Omkar Padte
Nicki Minaj surprises fans with deluxe edition of'Pink Friday'
Nicki Minaj surprises fans with deluxe edition of 'Pink Friday' (Pic Courtesy: Billboard)
Advtg.

Nicki Minaj is celebrating the 10th anniversary of her classic album ‘Pink Friday.’

It’s been almost a decade since the ‘Super Bass’ hitmaker released her debut album ‘Pink Friday,’ which dropped on November 22, 2010, and the singer is continuing to give her fans a reason to celebrate one of her biggest achievements.

The 21-track set reportedly spawned several hits and bagged top spot on the Billboard 200 becoming the highest-selling hip-hop female debut.

Advtg.

Reflecting on the milestone, Nicki Minaj took to Twitter to tease her fans about some sort of a “virtual celebration” ahead of ‘Pink Friday’s’ fast approaching anniversary.

“Barbz, Friday is the 10 year anniversary of Pink Friday. Get your outfits ready for the virtual celebration,” she wrote.

She also shared a short teaser clip on her Instagram, writing “Happy 10-year Anniversary #PinkFriday… thank you guys for the support you showed this album. So grateful… Love you.”

Advtg.

Nicki Minaj also dropped a super-deluxe version of the album, titled ‘Pink Friday: The Complete Edition,’ featuring eight new bonus tracks on Friday (Nov.20). The surprise release includes ‘Girls Fall Like Dominoes,’ ‘BedRock’ featuring Young Money & Lloyd, and an alternate version of ‘Roman’s Revenge’ that swaps out Eminem for Lil Wayne, reports Billboard.

On the occasion of her breakout record’s anniversary, Twitter reportedly gave Nicki Minaj a special music emoji.

Meanwhile, Minaj is said to be working on her highly-anticipated fifth studio album.

Advtg.

Checkout the full list below:

Advtg.
Previous articleBTS – Dis-ease Song Lyrics (English Translation)
Next articleBTS – Stay Song Lyrics (English Translation)

Related Articles

News

Nicki Minaj teams up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Mike Will Made-It for new song ‘What That Speed Bout!?’

Omkar Padte - 0
Nicki Minaj has joined forces with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for Mike Will Made-It's new single 'What That Speed Bout!?'
Read more
News

Lil Nas X slams haters for criticizing his Nicki Minaj Halloween costume

Omkar Padte - 0
Lil Nas X's amazing Halloween tribute to Nicki Minaj has drawn criticism from fellow rappers 50 cent and Dave East
Read more
News

Lil Wayne’s deluxe version of ‘Tha Carter V’ out now

Omkar Padte - 0
Lil Wayne treats fans with Tha Carter V Deluxe version ahead of its two-year anniversary
Read more
Advtg.

LATEST UPDATES

Advtg.
Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks