Nicki Minaj criticizes Grammy Awards once again for snubbing her

Nicki Minaj is the latest addition to the list of furious celebrities following the release of the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations list.

On Tuesday, the Recording Academy unveiled the list of nominees for the Grammy Awards, which is believed to have neglected substantial musical contributions of chart-topping artists like Lil Baby and The Weeknd, reports Papermag.

Taking to Twitter, Nicki Minaj expressed her disapproval of the final list that rolled out on Tuesday and revisited the Academy’s past decision to award the title of ‘Best New Artist’ in 2012 to Bon Iver instead of her.

“Never forget the Grammys didn’t give me my best new artist award when I had 7 songs simultaneously charting on billboard & bigger first week than any female rapper in the last decade- went on to inspire a generation,” she wrote recalling the year when she felt snubbed. “They gave it to the white man Bon Iver. #PinkFriday”

During the 2012 Grammy Awards, Bon Iver reportedly bagged the Best New Artist honor beating out Nicki Minaj and other nominees including Skrillex, J. Cole, and The Band Perry, reports E! Online.

Despite losing in all the four categories she was nominated in that year, Nicki Minaj went on to become the first solo female rapper to perform at the award show, reports PageSix.

The rapper’s tweet comes more than a year after she claimed that she was mistreated by the Recording Academy and was too scared to speak out about her experience.

“I was bullied into staying quiet for 7 years out of fear,” Nicki Minaj said at the time.

The Weeknd, Halsey, Alicia Keys, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, and the Jonas Brothers, are among other artists who missed out on the 2021 Grammy Awards nominations.