Nicki Minaj, son twin in new photos

Rapper Nicki Minaj posted a picture on social media where she and her son can be seen colour coordinated in white outfits. Nicki posted a set of pictures of herself posing on a couch on Saturday late night on Instagram. Only one photograph features her son.

The “Anaconda” hitmaker captioned the images with ribbon and unicorn emojis.

The raptress has chosen to keep her son’s name private. She previously has referred to her baby as “papa bear”.

In January, Minaj shared a string of pictures of her son and wrote, “#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mamaa. Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love and support throughout this journey.

“It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”