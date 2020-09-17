Home Hollywood News

Nicki Minaj wins legal battle against Tracy Chapman

Nicki Minaj scored a major victory on Wednesday when a judge ruled in her favor in Tracy Chapman's copyright infringement lawsuit.

By Omkar Padte
Nicki Minaj wins legal battle against Tracy Chapman
Nicki Minaj wins legal battle against Tracy Chapman (Pic Courtesy: Twitter)

Nicki Minaj scored a major victory on Wednesday when a judge ruled in her favor in Tracy Chapman’s copyright infringement lawsuit.

On Wednesday, a judge handed a significant win to Nicki Minaj, stating that she did not commit any copyright infringement by experimenting with Chapman’s 1988 song ‘Baby Can I Hold You,’ reports Variety.

U.S. District Judge Virginia A. Phillips reportedly ruled that the rappers song ‘Sorry’ falls under the “fair use” principle and not copyright infringement as Chapman claimed.

Advtg.

“Artists usually experiment with works before seeking licenses from rights holders and rights holders typically ask to see a proposed work before approving a license,” Judge Phillips wrote.

“A ruling uprooting these common practices would limit creativity and stifle innovation within the music industry.”

Nicki Minaj created the song ‘Sorry’ with recording artist Nasir Bin Olu in 2017. The song which borrows most of the lyrics and some of the melody from ‘Baby Can I Hold You,’ was intended to appear on Queen.

Advtg.

Her request to get permission to use the song was repeatedly turned down by Chapman, due to which the song was left off the album.

A leaked version of ‘Sorry’ later went viral over the internet which ended up being played by Funkmaster Flex, and a portion of the track was later aired on The Breakfast Club.

Chapman’s attorneys reportedly accused Nicki Minaj of leaking the track to Funkmaster Flex.

Advtg.

Although the rapper denied leaking the song to Flex by sending him an Instagram message about the song. “I had a change of heart,” she later testified. “I never sent the recording.”

Nicki Minaj’s attorneys argue that artists need to be free to utilize a variety of beats, melodies, etc. that are based on existing material before determining how the final product will sound.

Advtg.
Previous articleHappy Birthday Nia Sharma: Stylish Saree looks of the Naagin actor will make you drool
Next articleAditya Seal in Priyadarshan’s ‘Forbidden Love’

Related Articles

Lyrics

Kanye West ‘New Body’ Song Lyrics

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Check out the song lyrics of New Body by Kanye West
Read more
News

Nicki Minaj announces pregnancy on Instagram

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Popular rapper Nicki Minaj announced her pregnancy by flaunting her baby bump in colourful posts
Read more
Latest News

Adele not coming out with new album anytime soon

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Singer Adele has shared that her highly-anticipated fourth album will be delayed because she is quarantining amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Read more

LATEST UPDATES

Ranveer Singh in Blue star stripes round neck

Ranveer Singh urges to make ‘Indian Sign Language’ official

Glamsham Editorial - 0
India's deaf community has lauded the efforts of actor Ranveer Singh to make Indian Sign Language an official language.
Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a 'rap artiste'

Yo Yo Honey Singh: I am not a ‘rap artiste’

Sharbari Dutta

Fashion designer Sharbari Dutta found dead

Nicki Minaj wins legal battle against Tracy Chapman 1

Grammy winner Ricky Kej, National Award winner Arun Shankar Mohan team...

Nicki Minaj wins legal battle against Tracy Chapman 1

Arjun Bijlani returns in a music video with ‘repeat value’

Late Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant case: Forensic re-examination hints at discrepancies

Advtg.
Glamsham.com - © 2020
Enable Notifications    Ok No thanks