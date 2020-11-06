Advtg.
Nicki Minaj teams up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Mike Will Made-It for new song 'What That Speed Bout!?'

Nicki Minaj has joined forces with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for Mike Will Made-It's new single 'What That Speed Bout!?'

By Omkar Padte
Nicki Minaj teams up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Mike Will Made-It for new song'What That Speed Bout!?'
Nicki Minaj teams up with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Mike Will Made-It for new song 'What That Speed Bout!?' (Pic Courtesy; billboard)
Nicki Minaj has joined forces with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for Mike Will Made-It’s new single ‘What That Speed Bout!?’

Earlier this week, Minaj announced her collaboration with YoungBoy on Instagram by sharing a photo that features the then-pregnant Queen rapper and her baby bump.

“#WhatThatSpeedBout THURSDAY NIGHT 🚨🚨🚨🚨 NBA YOUNG BOY X BARBIE X MIKE WILL”, she captioned the post.

The new song, ‘What That Speed Bout!?,’ which was produced by Mike Will Made-It, features Nicki Minaj and YoungBoy trading verses over a dynamic beat.

The peppy track drops after Nicki Minaj gave birth to a son – her first child with husband Kenneth Petty back in September.

‘What That Speed Bout!?’ is the lead single from Mike WiLL’s new project ‘MICHAEL’ which will be released in 2021 via Atlantic Records and Eardrummers Entertainment, reports Pitchfork.

The accompanying music video which was shot while Minaj was still pregnant, sees the rapper dressed in a lime green two-piece outfit and metallic thigh-high boots, with her baby bump on display, while YoungBoy rocked a white vest over a blue and white mesh long sleeve shirt.

Last month, Nicki Minaj teamed up with Sada Baby for a remix of ‘Whole Lotta Choppas,’ less than a month after she welcomed her first child.

View this post on Instagram

Midnight #WholeLottaChoppas 🚨 @sadababy

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

